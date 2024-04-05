Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

