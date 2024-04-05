Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.