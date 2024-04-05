Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after buying an additional 309,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after buying an additional 157,346 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.37 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

