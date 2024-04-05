Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TXN opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

