Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $277,000 Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $131.21 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $134.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

