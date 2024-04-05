Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

