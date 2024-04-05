Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $408,000 Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,564,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,811,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,033,000 after buying an additional 351,672 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,900,000 after buying an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after buying an additional 429,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $45.31 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.