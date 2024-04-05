Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $11,288,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

