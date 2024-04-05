Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. United Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.43.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

