Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $512.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

