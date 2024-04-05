Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

