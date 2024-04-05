Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

