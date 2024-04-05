Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Makes New $181,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

