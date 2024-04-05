Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,233 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

