Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

ADSK opened at $244.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.26 and a 200 day moving average of $233.02. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

