Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 128 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

