Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

