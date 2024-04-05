Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 2,331 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

