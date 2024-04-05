Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 4,429 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 49.4% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 138,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

