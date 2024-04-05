Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

