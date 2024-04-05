Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.21 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

