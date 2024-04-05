Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 679,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,235,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,868,000 after acquiring an additional 73,891 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEA opened at $49.53 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.