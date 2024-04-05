Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $102.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

