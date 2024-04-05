Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 171,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,818,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

