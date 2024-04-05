Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $25.00 at Tigress Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

