Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $197.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $181.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $430,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

