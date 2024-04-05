CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $30.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.73.
CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
