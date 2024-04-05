CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $30.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.73.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.