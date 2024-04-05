Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.53

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.53 and traded as low as C$7.25. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Chesswood Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24, a current ratio of 44.92 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.56). Chesswood Group had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of C$74.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.133438 EPS for the current year.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

