Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 4.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.48. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $298.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.32.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

