Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 2,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.69 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.32.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

