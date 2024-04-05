Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Alana K. Knowles Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $298.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

