Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CAO Stacy Bowman Sells 8,025 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Stacy Bowman sold 604 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $10,745.16.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Stacy Bowman sold 1,120 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $19,824.00.
Chewy Stock Performance
CHWY stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.71, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Chewy by 104.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chewy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- About the Markup Calculator
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.