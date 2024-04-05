Christopher Paul Sweetland Sells 110,000 Shares of TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Stock

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Paul Sweetland sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total value of £38,500 ($48,330.40).
TPXimpact Stock Performance
TPXimpact stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.24 million, a P/E ratio of -135.19 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.11. TPXimpact Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 28 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 55 ($0.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43.
About TPXimpact
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TPXimpact
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for TPXimpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPXimpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.