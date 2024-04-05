Christopher Paul Sweetland Sells 110,000 Shares of TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Stock

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Paul Sweetland sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total value of £38,500 ($48,330.40).

TPXimpact Stock Performance

TPXimpact stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.24 million, a P/E ratio of -135.19 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.11. TPXimpact Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 28 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 55 ($0.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43.

Get TPXimpact alerts:

About TPXimpact

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

Receive News & Ratings for TPXimpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPXimpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.