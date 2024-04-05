CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

CHS Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $26.99 on Friday. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.