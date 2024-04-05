CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $26.99 on Friday. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.
CHS Company Profile
