CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:CHSCN)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Stock Performance
CHSCN opened at $25.58 on Friday. CHS has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.
About CHS
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.