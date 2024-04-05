Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Cinemark Stock Up 0.3 %

CNK opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67,851 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 189,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 138,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after buying an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 432,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 187,113 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

