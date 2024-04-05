Citigroup Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $462.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $428.00 to $462.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $378.92 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $252.04 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.29. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

