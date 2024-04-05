Citigroup Downgrades Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) to Neutral

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $365.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $400.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.00.

BIO opened at $323.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $494.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

