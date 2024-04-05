Citigroup Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

