Citigroup Increases Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $5.50

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBI. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.