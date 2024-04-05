Citigroup Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $16.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

NYSE NVRO opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Nevro has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.93 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 750,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 363,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

