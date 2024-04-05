City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0523 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03.

City Developments Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. City Developments has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

