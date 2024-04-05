Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Clean Energy Fuels traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 91,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,625,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $38,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.