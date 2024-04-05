ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $46.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

