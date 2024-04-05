CloudCommerce (CLWD) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous Retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CloudCommerce to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce’s peers have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% CloudCommerce Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce Competitors 120 540 460 6 2.31

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CloudCommerce and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Miscellaneous Retail” companies have a potential upside of 2.80%. Given CloudCommerce’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CloudCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CloudCommerce and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million -$1.27 million -0.48 CloudCommerce Competitors $1.93 billion $36.60 million 9.96

CloudCommerce’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CloudCommerce. CloudCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CloudCommerce peers beat CloudCommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

CloudCommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

