Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,124,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

