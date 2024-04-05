Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,991 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,162,572.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.54 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NET

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.