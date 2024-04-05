CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $229.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of CME opened at $212.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

