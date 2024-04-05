CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.