Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to Issue $0.81 Annual Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KOF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,708,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 176,095 shares during the period.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

